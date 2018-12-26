Proof That Kylie Jenner’s 10-Month-Old Stormi Webster Already Has the Best Sneaker Collection

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner sit front-row at the Louis Vuitton spring '19 men's show at PFW.

When you’re born into reality TV royalty, good style is in the genes. Stormi Webster has that advantage with her parents being Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott.

For Christmas, the 10-month-old matched her mom in sparkly ensemble, glistening under Kim and Kanye’s Christmas party decorations. She gave her glam look a cool kick with a pair of all-white Nike Air Force 1 sneakers.

Earlier in December, Stormi’s mom also shared this shot of her wearing the same sneakers under the most adorable pink snowsuit.

Nikes aren’t Stormi’s only sneaker choice, though. In November, she wore a pair of Off-White x Air Jordan 1s while chilling in her sweatpants with her hair tied in a cute top bun.

For Halloween, Jenner went for a punny mother-daughter costume — a play on the baby’s name — with the two dressed as stormy weather. Stormi’s all-gold set was styled with a pair of chunky all-white Adidas Originals Falcon sneakers.

To celebrate her 8-month-old, Jenner shared a photo of her hugging Stormi, who was seen wearing a set of black and yellow Air Jordan 1s.

While Kylie matched her pink hair with her pink latex dress in September, Stormi also went for a color-coordinated look, wearing a silver dress and Adidas Stan Smith sneakers with glittering silver stripes.

