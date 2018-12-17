Kylie Jenner Twins With Baby Stormi in Skintight Black Dress

Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi Webster twinned in all-black ensembles in a shot Jenner posted to Instagram today.

In the photo, Jenner wears a form-fitting long-sleeved dress and a pair of strappy sandals as she cradles the infant in her arms. The 21-year-old completes her look with sparkly dangling earrings and a blonde bun.

Meanwhile, little Stormi looks adorable in a black frock with feathered detailing at the shoulders. For footwear, the 10-month-old wears black workboots that appear to be Dr. Martens.

The makeup mogul has over 121 million followers on Instagram, and the picture racked up 3 million likes within the first two hours of being posted to the photo-sharing platform.

“Just thinking about how much i love each and every one of you. thank you for all the love and support this year. 2018 has been unforgettable thanks to you.. and having Stormi of course has made it the best. i can’t wait for 2019,” Jenner captioned the image.

After posting the photo with Stormi, Jenner shared a few snaps of a different look of hers. In the images, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star sports a Backstreet Boys T-shirt underneath a corseted black miniskirt. She captioned the images with just a black heart emoji.

