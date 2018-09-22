Kylie Jenner Dressed Daughter Stormi in a Metallic Dress & Adorable Pint-Sized Adidas Superstars

Is Kylie Jenner’s 7-month-old daughter, Stormi Webster, an ambassador-in-the-making for athletic giant Adidas?

The 21-year-old mom, who showed off her freshly dyed bubblegum pink tresses, took to Instagram yesterday to share a sweet photo of herself with her little one, whose dad is rapper Travis Scott. In the social media post, Stormi is sporting a ruffly silver metallic dress paired with pint-sized Adidas Superstar sneakers. The kicks feature the brand’s iconic three stripes in a matching metallic finish. Tiny pigtails completed her adorable look.

Meanwhile, the makeup mogul coordinated her pink ponytail with a pink latex dress and diamond stud earrings. Earlier in the day, Jenner modeled the just-released triple white Yeezy Boost 350 v2 sneakers with a $55 white minidress on Instagram.

Later Friday night, the reality star-turned-entrepreneur celebrated friend Jordyn Woods’ 21st birthday as well as the launch of their Kylie Cosmetics collaboration KyliexJordyn. For the occasion, Jenner changed into a brown skintight Alejandro minidress and nude Tom Ford ankle-strap lock-embellished sandals, which retail for more than $1,000.

Check out Kylie Jenner’s ’90s-inspired Adidas Falcon campaign.

