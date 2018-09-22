Sign up for our newsletter today!

Kylie Jenner Dressed Daughter Stormi in a Metallic Dress & Adorable Pint-Sized Adidas Superstars

By Allie Fasanella
Allie Fasanella

Allie Fasanella

More Stories By Allie

View All
kylie jenner (2)
Kylie Jenner in the Adidas Falcon Campaign
Kylie Jenner in the Adidas Falcon Campaign
Kylie Jenner in the Adidas Falcon Campaign
Kylie Jenner in the Adidas Falcon Campaign
View Gallery 27 Images

Is Kylie Jenner’s 7-month-old daughter, Stormi Webster, an ambassador-in-the-making for athletic giant Adidas?

The 21-year-old mom, who showed off her freshly dyed bubblegum pink tresses, took to Instagram yesterday to share a sweet photo of herself with her little one, whose dad is rapper Travis Scott. In the social media post, Stormi is sporting a ruffly silver metallic dress paired with pint-sized Adidas Superstar sneakers. The kicks feature the brand’s iconic three stripes in a matching metallic finish. Tiny pigtails completed her adorable look.

View this post on Instagram

💕👑

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Meanwhile, the makeup mogul coordinated her pink ponytail with a pink latex dress and diamond stud earrings. Earlier in the day, Jenner modeled the just-released triple white Yeezy Boost 350 v2 sneakers with a $55 white minidress on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

👑

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Later Friday night, the reality star-turned-entrepreneur celebrated friend Jordyn Woods’ 21st birthday as well as the launch of their Kylie Cosmetics collaboration KyliexJordyn. For the occasion, Jenner changed into a brown skintight Alejandro minidress and nude Tom Ford ankle-strap lock-embellished sandals, which retail for more than $1,000.

Check out Kylie Jenner’s ’90s-inspired Adidas Falcon campaign.

Want more?

Kim Kardashian Shares Adorable Group Photo of the Kardashian-Jenner Babies

Kylie Jenner Takes Over a Gas Station on Sunset Boulevard for Her Falcon Sneaker Launch

How Kylie Jenner Has Been Promoting the Adidas Falcon & Other Silhouettes Since Signing With the Brand

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad