Kylie Jenner & Stormi Match in Cozy Gray Looks Complete With Crisp White Kicks & Bright Beanies

Like mother, like daughter. At least, that’s how Kylie Jenner rolls.

The makeup mogul took to Instagram today to give fans a glimpse of her and 10-month-old baby Stormi wearing matching head-to-toe looks complete with crisp white kicks and colorful headwear. In photos that looked to be taken right before catching a flight, the 21-year-old mom can be seen holding her little one and smothering her with kisses.

Both are dressed in gray sweats with Jenner sporting a red beanie while her mini-me rocks a similar pink version. As for sneakers, the lip kit founder chose to complete her cozy outfit with Iro Paris Curverunner sneakers. Stormi, on the other hand, wore classic white Nike Air Force 1s.

This isn’t the first time the two have twinned before. This Halloween, the Adidas ambassador showed off coordinating mommy-and-me butterfly costumes.

The reality star also previewed their matching looks, as well as a Chanel bag, in a sweet video of her dancing in front of a mirror on her Instagram story.

