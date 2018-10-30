Sign up for our newsletter today!

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Twin in Pink Butterfly Halloween Costumes

By Allie Fasanella
Allie Fasanella

Allie Fasanella

More Stories By Allie

View All
kylie jenner
Kylie Jenner leaving dinner at Nice Guy in L.A. earlier this month.
CREDIT: Splash

Stormi Webster is officially celebrating her first Halloween in style. As if sporting a Supreme x Louis Vuitton tee and retro Jordans for the pumpkin patch last week wasn’t cute enough, the nearly 9-month-old tot dressed up as a butterfly to match her mom for Halloween yesterday.

Celebrating the spooky holiday, the makeup mogul took to Instagram yesterday to share a few photos of their coordinating mommy-and-me butterfly costumes. The newly 21-year-old first posted a snap of herself posing on a bed sporting a revealing pink bodysuit with large pink and black wings and ultra-strappy pink sandals complete with butterfly details. She captioned the shot “Butterfly Effect,” the name of a popular record by her rapper boyfriend and Stormi’s dad, Travis Scott.

View this post on Instagram

Butterfly Effect 💕

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Jenner then shared a picture of herself with Stormi perched on her knee rocking a nearly identical costume complete with her own wings and a sweet-as-can-be butterfly hair accessory. “My butterfly baby…” she wrote. Another photo of just Stormi sitting on a fluffy white blanket shows her in a silky onesie in the same pale pink shade as her wings.

Want more?

Kylie Jenner Celebrates Stormi Turning 8 Months With Teeny-Tiny Black & Yellow Air Jordans

Kendall and Kylie Jenner Have a Wallet-Friendly Collection Coming to Walmart

Exclusive: Kylie Jenner’s Favorite Shoe Label Is Opening Its First Store in Los Angeles

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad