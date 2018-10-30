Kylie Jenner and Stormi Twin in Pink Butterfly Halloween Costumes

Stormi Webster is officially celebrating her first Halloween in style. As if sporting a Supreme x Louis Vuitton tee and retro Jordans for the pumpkin patch last week wasn’t cute enough, the nearly 9-month-old tot dressed up as a butterfly to match her mom for Halloween yesterday.

Celebrating the spooky holiday, the makeup mogul took to Instagram yesterday to share a few photos of their coordinating mommy-and-me butterfly costumes. The newly 21-year-old first posted a snap of herself posing on a bed sporting a revealing pink bodysuit with large pink and black wings and ultra-strappy pink sandals complete with butterfly details. She captioned the shot “Butterfly Effect,” the name of a popular record by her rapper boyfriend and Stormi’s dad, Travis Scott.

Jenner then shared a picture of herself with Stormi perched on her knee rocking a nearly identical costume complete with her own wings and a sweet-as-can-be butterfly hair accessory. “My butterfly baby…” she wrote. Another photo of just Stormi sitting on a fluffy white blanket shows her in a silky onesie in the same pale pink shade as her wings.

