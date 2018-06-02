Kylie Jenner Flashes Abs in Pajama-Inspired Look

Kylie Jenner may be a new mother, but she’s still making time for her friends. The 20-year-old left baby Stormi behind for the night as she stepped out at The Nice Guy in Los Angeles yesterday alongside pal Jordyn Woods.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star looked chic in an all-black ensemble, sporting a silky, pajama-inspired two-piece set that revealed her toned stomach. She completed her look with pointy-toe heels for a sleek, monochromatic look.

Vibezz A post shared by Kylie Clips (@kylie_clips_) on Jun 2, 2018 at 9:26am PDT

Jenner gave birth just four months ago — after keeping her pregnancy under wraps and having a minimal social media throughout her final trimester. But in the months since her daughter’s birth, she has taken to social media to post sweet snaps of Stormi.

Yesterday afternoon, Jenner took to Instagram to model new lipstick shades from her Kylie Cosmetics brand, sharing snaps of herself lounging in bed while wearing a corseted T-shirt.

Between managing her cosmetics empire, filming “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” and taking care of Stormi, Jenner is busy — but last night’s outing isn’t the only time she’s taken the opportunity to have some fun.

The makeup mogul and boyfriend Travis Scott sat courtside at several Houston Rockets’ games while the team was in the NBA playoffs, cheering on Scott’s hometown team. And the duo went to New York for the Met Gala in May, where Jenner met up with friends and made her first red carpet appearance while wearing an Alexander Wang ensemble.

