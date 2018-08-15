Kylie Jenner Shows Her Curves in $40 Skintight Jumpsuit With Yeezys

Kylie Jenner has been on a bit of an Instagram modeling spree since her 21st birthday last week. Her latest look, posted Tuesday, consists of an affordable retro-inspired bodysuit styled with Adidas kicks and luxe accessories.
The reality star-turned-makeup mogul shows off freshly chopped blond hair (she rocked an ultralong Barbie-inspired ponytail at her birthday party), a $40 skintight white cut-out bodysuit featuring biker shorts and a bandeau-style strapless top from the brand Naked Wardrobe and chunky gray Adidas Falcon sneakers with blue and red accents.
While her supermodel sister, Kendall Jenner, is an Adidas ambassador, the newly-minted 21-year-old — who shares a 6-month-old daughter Stormi with chart-topping rapper Travis Scott — is not attached to the brand as an ambassador.
Jenner accessorized her sultry ensemble with a Louis Vuitton x Takashi Murakami white multicolored monogrammed Pochette mini-bag as well as a gold butterfly chain necklace and a chunky gold watch. She captioned her third and final post “La Ferrari … to Jamba Juice 🥤.”
