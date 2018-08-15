Kylie Jenner Shows Her Curves in $40 Skintight Jumpsuit With Chunky Adidas Kicks

Kylie Jenner has been on a bit of an Instagram modeling spree since her 21st birthday last week. Her latest look, posted Tuesday, consists of an affordable retro-inspired bodysuit styled with Adidas kicks and luxe accessories.

The reality star-turned-makeup mogul shows off freshly chopped blond hair (she rocked an ultralong Barbie-inspired ponytail at her birthday party), a $40 skintight white cut-out bodysuit featuring biker shorts and a bandeau-style strapless top from the brand Naked Wardrobe and chunky gray Adidas Falcon sneakers with blue and red accents.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 14, 2018 at 7:47pm PDT

While her supermodel sister, Kendall Jenner, is an Adidas ambassador, the newly-minted 21-year-old — who shares a 6-month-old daughter Stormi with chart-topping rapper Travis Scott — is not attached to the brand as an ambassador.

Jenner accessorized her sultry ensemble with a Louis Vuitton x Takashi Murakami white multicolored monogrammed Pochette mini-bag as well as a gold butterfly chain necklace and a chunky gold watch. She captioned her third and final post “La Ferrari … to Jamba Juice 🥤.”

La Ferrari … to Jamba Juice 🥤 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 14, 2018 at 7:53pm PDT

Check out more of Kylie Jenner’s 2018 street-style looks.

Want more?

Celeb Doc Says Kardashians’ Clear-Shoe Trend Causes Ugly, Smelly, Sweaty Feet