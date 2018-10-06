Kylie Jenner Models Trendy Look in Bike Shorts and Luxe Gucci Sneakers

Megainfluencer Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to show off a cool pair of Gucci kicks yesterday.

In the image, the 21-year-old sports a black crop top with orange trim and matching bike shorts — an on-trend style.

For footwear, the beauty mogul reached for a pair of Gucci Flashtrek high-top sneakers, which retail for $1,250. The all-black sneakers are made of leather, suede and technical canvas. The Italian-made kicks feature a rubber Gucci patch in Sega font, a throwback to an ’80s arcade game staple and a recurring detail in recent Gucci collections.

The mother of 8-month-old daughter Stormi, Jenner nodded to a lyric from the Fountains of Wayne song “Stacy’s Mom” in the caption of her Instagram. “Stormis mom has got it goin onnnnnn,” she wrote, sharing a black heart emoji.

While Jenner is an Adidas ambassador — and stars in the campaign for the ’90s-inspired Adidas Falcon — she likes to mix it up with her shoe style, incorporating footwear from high-end brands such as Manolo Blahnik, Tom Ford and Balenciaga.

Still, when it comes to athleticwear, the Kardashian-Jenner family is all-in on the Three Stripe brand, with Kim Kardashian’s husband Kanye West designing Adidas Yeezy sneakers and Kendall Jenner serving as an Adidas Originals ambassador.

Click through the gallery to see some of Kylie Jenner’s best street style looks in 2018.

Want more?

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods Twin in Form Flattering Latex Minidresses and Glittery Stilettos

Kylie Jenner Dressed Daughter Stormi in a Metallic Dress & Adorable Pint-Sized Adidas Superstars

Exclusive: Kylie Jenner’s Favorite Shoe Label Is Opening Its First Store in Los Angeles