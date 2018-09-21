Kylie Jenner Kicks It in White Minidress and Just-Released Yeezys

Kylie Jenner’s latest Instagram shoot is all about the footwear.

Specifically, the 21-year-old took to the photo-sharing platform today to show off a fresh pair of Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Triple Whites, which dropped today.

As a newly announced Adidas brand ambassador — and as one of Yeezy designer Kanye West’s sisters-in-law — it comes as no surprise that Jenner got her hands on a pair of the sneakers early.

She styled her kicks with a white one-shouldered minidress, adding a pink pop to her look with a bubblegum-colored ponytail and a matching manicure. The almost-billionaire accessorized with shiny stud earrings and a ring.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul shared two shots of herself in the stylish look. In the photos, she poses in front of pink-tinted shades while lounging on a rug next to a glass table. Each picture amassed over 3 million likes.

Jenner’s older sister, Kendall, also an Adidas ambassador, took a break from Milan Fashion Week to post a shot to Instagram of her own pair of Triple Whites. In the supermodel’s sultry shots, she lounges in bed in a gray T-shirt, Calvin Klein underwear and the sneakers.

Both sisters provided information on how their fans could buy the just-dropped kicks, which are available for sale on Adidas.com and Yeezy Supply.

