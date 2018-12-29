Kylie Jenner Stuns in Leggy Minidress & $1.5K Crystal-Covered Heels

What do you wear for a night out when you’re a 21-year-old almost-billionaire?

If you’re Kylie Jenner, the answer is a black minidress and heels — but not just any minidress and heels.

The reality star stepped out with pal Jordyn Woods yesterday while clad in a leggy black long-sleeved dress with a plunging neckline. The edgy minidress featured a high collar and appeared to be made of leather. She wore her blond hair pulled back and accessorized with a pair of hoop earrings.

While the makeup mogul’s dress was stylish, her glamorous look was all about the shoes.

The mother to baby Stormi rocked a pair of silver Rene Caovilla peep-toe booties that were dripping in crystals. The stylish ankle-boots have a 4-inch stiletto heel and feature a modern mesh upper overlaid with glimmering embellishment. The stylish shoes retail for $1,550 and also come in black.

Jenner’s Instagram post of her sultry look racked up more than 2.6 million likes in its first eight hours on her grid. The image shows her posing in a fluffy white chair with her legs extended out to show off her stunning heels.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star also shared a sweet photo of her and Woods embracing, which she captioned, “we’ve traveled lives together.”

