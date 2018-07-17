Kylie Jenner Gets Leggy With Stylish Travis Scott on GQ Cover

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have tried to keep their relationship as low-key as possible, but now the couple is sharing the cover of GQ and giving fans a glimpse into their world as new parents.

The rap star is styled in a sleek Dior striped suit and white Thom Browne lace-up shoes for the cover shot, while the beauty mogul sits on his lap in a sultry black bodysuit and no shoes.

In another photo, Jenner is wearing head-to-toe white including knee-high white socks and a skintight white Alexander Wang minidress. Meanwhile, the Texas-born rapper is dressed in a Giorgio Armani pinstripe suit and black leather shoes by Dior.

Other images show Scott in a Louis Vuitton logo raincoat paired with Louboutin Homme boots and the 20-year-old reality star-turned-cosmetics queen in an Isabel Marant sweater.

In a sit-down with Mark Anthony Green, the highly buzzed-about duo opened up about the beginning stages of their relationship, revealing that they met at Coachella in Indio, Calif.

“Coachella was one of the stops on his tour,” Jenner shared of meeting the 26-year-old rapper. “So he said, ‘I’m going back on tour — what do we want to do about this?’ Because we obviously liked each other. And I was like, ‘I guess I’m going with you.'”

To check out the full interview, head to GQ.com.

