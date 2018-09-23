Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods Twin in Form Flattering Latex Minidresses and Glittery Stilettos

Jordyn Woods celebrated her 21st birthday this weekend alongside best friend Kylie Jenner, with the launch of their limited-edition Kylie Cosmetics collection as a part of the festivities.

At the launch party for the new collection, Woods sported a brown latex minidress that featured spaghetti straps. For footwear, the model wore strappy pumps with sparkles on them that gave her look a glittery pop. The stylish star kept her accessories simple, wearing just a pair of hoop earrings.

Jordyn Woods (L) and Kylie Jenner CREDIT: Splash News

Meanwhile, Jenner stepped out in a bubblegum-colored, form-fitting minidress by Laroxx that perfectly matched her pink ponytail. The makeup mogul accessorized with sparkly slingback sandals in rose gold that showed off her pale pink pedicure.

Jordyn Woods’ and Kylie Jenner’s shoes. CREDIT: Splash News

Alongside older sister Kim Kardashian, Jenner has been on a latex kick lately, stepping out in multiple minidresses in recent weeks that show off her famous figure.

Woods and Jenner have reportedly had their cosmetics collaboration in the works for a while. The collection features drawings of Jenner and her longtime best friend.

The launch party for the limited-edition collection featured several celebrity guests, including Jenner’s older sisters Kourtney and Khloé. The 21-year-old’s newborn daughter, Stormi, also made an appearance.

Click through the gallery to see more of Kylie Jenner’s style.

Want more?

Kylie Jenner Kicks It in White Minidress and Just-Released Yeezys

Kylie Jenner Dressed Daughter Stormi in a Metallic Dress & Adorable Pint-Sized Adidas Superstars

Kylie Jenner Takes Over a Gas Station on Sunset Boulevard for Her Falcon Sneaker Launch