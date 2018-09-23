Sign up for our newsletter today!

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods Twin in Form Flattering Latex Minidresses and Glittery Stilettos

By Ella Chochrek
Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner
Jordyn Woods celebrated her 21st birthday this weekend alongside best friend Kylie Jenner, with the launch of their limited-edition Kylie Cosmetics collection as a part of the festivities.

At the launch party for the new collection, Woods sported a brown latex minidress that featured spaghetti straps. For footwear, the model wore strappy pumps with sparkles on them that gave her look a glittery pop. The stylish star kept her accessories simple, wearing just a pair of hoop earrings.

Jordyn Woods (L) and Kylie Jenner
Meanwhile, Jenner stepped out in a bubblegum-colored, form-fitting minidress by Laroxx that perfectly matched her pink ponytail. The makeup mogul accessorized with sparkly slingback sandals in rose gold that showed off her pale pink pedicure.

Jordyn Woods’ and Kylie Jenner’s shoes.
Alongside older sister Kim Kardashian, Jenner has been on a latex kick lately, stepping out in multiple minidresses in recent weeks that show off her famous figure.

Woods and Jenner have reportedly had their cosmetics collaboration in the works for a while. The collection features drawings of Jenner and her longtime best friend.

The launch party for the limited-edition collection featured several celebrity guests, including Jenner’s older sisters Kourtney and Khloé. The 21-year-old’s newborn daughter, Stormi, also made an appearance.

