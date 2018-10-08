Sign up for our newsletter today!

Kylie Jenner Celebrates Stormi Turning 8 Months With Teeny-Tiny Black & Yellow Air Jordans

By Allie Fasanella
Kylie Jenner leaving dinner at Nice Guy in L.A. earlier this month.
Kylie Jenner’s baby, Stormi Webster, turned 8 months old last week and the mogul took to Instagram to share a sweet photo shoot of herself cuddling her little one yesterday in celebration of the occasion.

“My little princess hit 8 months last week and I couldn’t be more happy and sad all at the same time,” Jenner captioned the post that included three shots of the mother-daughter duo. The lip-kit creator went casual for the photos, wearing black Good American leggings with a black Balenciaga Sinners tee.

Meanwhile, the 21-year-old Adidas ambassador dressed Stormi, who she shares with rap star Travis Scott, in a simple white T-shirt paired with adorable black leather leggings and teeny-tiny black and yellow Air Jordan 1 sneakers.

This brightly hued model is known as the Air Jordan 1 Mid New Love, which was released back in 2007 as part of the “Old Love/New Love” pack to represent Michael Jordan’s love for motorcycle racing. It dropped again last year for the 10th anniversary and features a non-jeweled Wings logo as well as Jumpman branding on the tongue and heel.

Jenner previously gave the world a glimpse of the sneakers along with a sneak peek inside Stormi’s well-stocked shoe closet.

