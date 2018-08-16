Sign up for our newsletter today!

Kylie Jenner Shows Off Lime-Green Satin Pumps & a Louis Vuitton x Takashi Murakami Trunk

By Allie Fasanella
Allie Fasanella

Allie Fasanella

More Stories By Allie

View All
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner
CREDIT: Shutterstock

After rocking Adidas Falcon sneakers earlier in the day, Kylie Jenner amped up her shoe game by slipping into eye-catching lime-green satin pumps.

The reality star-turned-makeup mogul took to Instagram twice to show off her vibrant heels from Olgana Paris, featuring a slinky asymmetrical strap and a pointy-toed slingback silhouette. In her first post, appropriately captioned “shoe cam,” the newly legal starlet highlights her sultry shoes, which she paired with straight-leg jeans. A Louis Vuitton x Takashi Murakami Multicolor Monogram Alzer 80 trunk in black leather with a vachetta leather trim is also featured in her snap.

shoe cam

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

The Forbes cover star’s second Instagram shows her lounging on a cozy-looking chair while modeling an ultracropped white tank styled with medium-wash jeans and her brightly colored stilettos. Moreover, a smaller Louis Vuitton x Takashi Murakami luggage bag, which was designed in conjunction with Marc Jacobs, sits atop the bigger suitcase shown in her previous post. The 21-year-old mom’s bedroom appears to be in the background, complete with a burning fireplace and a neon heart sign boasting a phrase within it.

Other details from her outfit include a custom Stormi anklet, a gold bracelet and a gold Rolex watch.

💗

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Want more?

Kylie Jenner Parties in Vegas in a Skintight Vintage Gucci Dress, Strappy Heels & Newly Blond Hair

This Is How Much Kylie Jenner Makes For Every Instagram Post

Kylie Jenner Flaunts Abs in Latex & Fierce Boots for a Sultry Ferrari Photo Shoot

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad