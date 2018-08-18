Kylie Jenner Models a Lit-Up Bustier Top With $1,000 See-Through Fishnet Booties

Kylie Jenner has been on an Instagram modeling spree lately. Yesterday, after debuting visuals from her Vogue Austraila September cover story, the multimillionaire mogul shared her show-stopping look in a series of three posts — doubling as a mini photoshoot — with her legions of loyal followers.

The newly-minted 21-year-old modeled a sultry black ensemble featuring a bustier top with a glowing trim. Underneath, she appears to be wearing a skintight black playsuit. While she’s covering up her shoes a bit in the first photo she posted, she puts them on full display in her second snap.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 17, 2018 at 10:38pm PDT

The reality star-turned-makeup mogul showed off a pair of eye-catching see-through black fishnet slingback pumps boasting a classic pointy-toed silhouette. The sexy style is Alexander Wang’s Caden high heel fishnet booties, which retail for nearly $1,000. They also feature a sleek cigarette heel ringed in silvery hardware.

Jenner is a known fan of the Chinese-American fashion designer and often rocks his creations. She memorably wore a gown by the 34-year-old creative to this year’s star-studded Met Gala in May, just months after giving birth to her daughter, Stormi Webster.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 17, 2018 at 10:39pm PDT

The “Life of Kylie” star accessorized with a black and white fuzzy-looking backpack and simple gold jewelry including a bracelet, a watch and a couple of sparkly rings.

