Kylie Jenner Models a Lit-Up Bustier Top With $1,000 See-Through Fishnet Booties

By Allie Fasanella
Kylie Jenner rocks white top for dinner out in West Hollywood.
Kylie Jenner has been on an Instagram modeling spree lately. Yesterday, after debuting visuals from her Vogue Austraila September cover story, the multimillionaire mogul shared her show-stopping look in a series of three posts — doubling as a mini photoshoot — with her legions of loyal followers.

The newly-minted 21-year-old modeled a sultry black ensemble featuring a bustier top with a glowing trim. Underneath, she appears to be wearing a skintight black playsuit. While she’s covering up her shoes a bit in the first photo she posted, she puts them on full display in her second snap.

The reality star-turned-makeup mogul showed off a pair of eye-catching see-through black fishnet slingback pumps boasting a classic pointy-toed silhouette. The sexy style is Alexander Wang’s Caden high heel fishnet booties, which retail for nearly $1,000. They also feature a sleek cigarette heel ringed in silvery hardware.

Jenner is a known fan of the Chinese-American fashion designer and often rocks his creations. She memorably wore a gown by the 34-year-old creative to this year’s star-studded Met Gala in May, just months after giving birth to her daughter, Stormi Webster.

The “Life of Kylie” star accessorized with a black and white fuzzy-looking backpack and simple gold jewelry including a bracelet, a watch and a couple of sparkly rings.

