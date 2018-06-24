Kylie Jenner Flaunts Abs in Latex & Fierce Boots for a Sultry Ferrari Photo Shoot

Summer is officially here, and Kylie Jenner is heating things up with a red-hot Instagram shoot.

The 20-year-old shared body-confident images of herself wearing a full-on latex get-up as she posed in the driver’s seat of a Ferrari.

In the shots, Jenner wears a cropped tank top that shows off her toned tummy, paired with shiny latex pants that feature zip-up pockets.

She completed her look with shiny black lace-up boots, which she wore unzipped for the shoot.

Jenner shared three posts from the shoot, captioning the first, “we didn’t plan this,” and the second “‘your uber’s outside.'”

The final shot, which was a close-up showing off the makeup mogul’s abs, was not captioned.

While Jenner is a new mom — her first child, daughter Stormi, was born in February — she is also busy running Kylie Cosmetics, as well as managing multiple other business ventures.

Along with older sister Kendall, Jenner runs Kendall + Kylie, a label that sells shoes, apparel and accessories. She also has a slew of brand partnerships, including with Instagram influencer favorite Fashion Nova and sportswear giant Puma.

While Jenner and her sisters began starring on “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” in 2007 — before social media had the power it does today — the sisters have used Instagram to their advantage since its inception. Jenner frequently posts her sensual pictures to the platform, and she has more than 110 million followers.

