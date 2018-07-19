What Does (Almost) Billionaire Kylie Jenner Wear for Date Night?

They may be one of the world’s biggest power couples but Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are just like the rest of us. Well sort of.

The beauty mogul and rapper recently starred together on the cover of GQ Magazine. Jenner has been lauded by Forbes Magazine for building a $900 million empire in the last three years through her Kylie Cosmetics brand and is also 2018’s highest paid female celebrity. She earned $166.5 million in the last 12 months.

Kylie Jenner wears a Fendi dress and work boots. CREDIT: Rex

However, we’re pleased to report that the duo still do date night. Yesterday evening they were spotted leaving the Soho Hotel in New York. Despite having recently become parents – Jenner welcomed baby Stormi Webster earlier this year – they’re still finding time for some one-on-one.

Travis Scott in jeans and box fresh sneakers. CREDIT: Rex

So what do you wear for date night when you’re worth a cool $900 million. Fendi of course. Jenner donned a zip up little black dress by the Italian powerhouse label. It also had four matching zip pockets and a 90s vibe.

She teamed the utility style look with shiny black lace-up combat boots with buckles around the ankles.

Scott wore baggy jeans with patches, a Maxell logo T-shirt and box fresh white sneakers.

Forbes Magazine caused some controversy for dubbing Jenner ‘self-made’ as many considered her fortune a product of the Kardashian family’s success. Either way she’s right on track to be one of the world’s youngest billionaires.