Kylie Jenner Keeps the No Pants & White Boot Trend Alive While in Miami

Kylie Jenner is in Miami this weekend supporting boyfriend Travis Scott while he embarks on his “Astroworld” Tour. The beauty mogul and rapper sparked engagement rumors on Saturday when she was spotted wearing a diamond encrusted ring on her wedding finger, which is still there today as she headed out to dinner.

Scott is scheduled to perform in Miami tonight, and it looks like Jenner made sure she was decked out in his gear.

The fashion influencer donned an oversized t-shirt from the rapper’s tour merchandise collection. She also paired the tee with extremely short shorts, giving way for her white slouch boots to steal the spotlight.

Kylie Jenner wears white boots and with an oversized tee for night out in Miami. CREDIT: Splash

The chunky below-the-knee-boots gave off a Western vibe with its pointed toe and chunky heel, and seeing how the shoes are white and Jenner is wearing them, it looks like this color trend isn’t going anywhere this winter.

A close up of Kylie Jenner’s white boots. CREDIT: Splash

Just last week, Jenner gave fans a glimpse Scott’s tour merchandise. She took to Instagram Stories to share the boxes filled with T-shirts, embroidered denim jackets, slide sandals and more. “Special delivery,” she wrote over the snap.

Kylie Jenner shows of the “Astroworld” tour merchandise on Instagram. CREDIT: Instagram

