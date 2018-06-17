Kylie Jenner Puts an Evening-Appropriate Twist on Leggings and a Crop Top With These Shoes

Can leggings and a crop top work for an evening out?

Yes, they can — at least according to Kylie Jenner. The makeup mogul stepped out to dinner at Craig’s in Los Angeles yesterday sporting a crop top and leggings.

Jenner teamed a white crop top with sporty gray Alexander Wang leggings for her night out. But what made the outfit go from day to night was her footwear. Rather than wearing sneakers, Jenner opted for see-through Yeezy Season 5 sandals.

The foot-flattering style is a favorite of older sister Kim Kardashian — no surprise, given that Kardashian is married to Yeezy designer Kanye West.

In fact, Jenner’s full look felt like something Kardashian might have worn, given the reality star’s penchant for athleisurewear and Yeezy.

The 20-year-old seems to have been drawing fashion inspiration from her big sis in recent weeks. The duo stepped out in unreleased Yeezy pieces for a Calabasas, Calif. coffee run last week. Both wore head-to-toe Yeezy for the occasion, sporting form-fitting shirts with leggings and stiletto boots.

Although Jenner has a vocal social media presence — she took to her Instagram stories yesterday to share snaps from inside the restaurant — she announced last week that she would no longer share pictures highlighting 4-month-old daughter Stormi Webster’s face.

“Yeah I cut my baby out. I’m not sharing photos of my girl right now,” Jenner wrote in a comment on a selfie with Stormi cropped out.

