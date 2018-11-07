Sign up for our newsletter today!

A Peek Inside Kylie Jenner’s Special Gift From Christian Louboutin

Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner no doubt gets many, many gifts. But we’re sure that doesn’t make it any less fun to receive a package labeled “Louboutin.”

Today, the reality star-turned-makeup mogul took to Instagram to show her legion of followers that she received a box from one of the most recognizable luxury shoe labels in the world, Christian Louboutin. She first teased the packaging, which came with a black bow.

From there, she gave fans a glimpse inside the box: a pair of gorgeous black fishnet-style heels that feature a classic pointed toe, an open-back silhouette and lace-up straps. The pumps also, of course, came with the famous French shoe brand’s signature red sole.

This comes less than 24 hours after the 21-year-old mom revealed that her home had been taken over by countless red roses and candles, a gesture from boyfriend rapper Travis Scott, with whom she shares 9-month-old daughter Stormi Webster. Jenner shared a video of the romantic scene with Instagram followers yesterday, writing “hell of a way to end the night 🌹♥️.”

hell of a way to end the night 🌹♥️

