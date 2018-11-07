A Peek Inside Kylie Jenner’s Special Gift From Christian Louboutin

Kylie Jenner no doubt gets many, many gifts. But we’re sure that doesn’t make it any less fun to receive a package labeled “Louboutin.”

Today, the reality star-turned-makeup mogul took to Instagram to show her legion of followers that she received a box from one of the most recognizable luxury shoe labels in the world, Christian Louboutin. She first teased the packaging, which came with a black bow.

From there, she gave fans a glimpse inside the box: a pair of gorgeous black fishnet-style heels that feature a classic pointed toe, an open-back silhouette and lace-up straps. The pumps also, of course, came with the famous French shoe brand’s signature red sole.

This comes less than 24 hours after the 21-year-old mom revealed that her home had been taken over by countless red roses and candles, a gesture from boyfriend rapper Travis Scott, with whom she shares 9-month-old daughter Stormi Webster. Jenner shared a video of the romantic scene with Instagram followers yesterday, writing “hell of a way to end the night 🌹♥️.”

