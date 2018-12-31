Sign up for our newsletter today!

Kylie Jenner Debuts Icy Blue Hair Just in Time for the New Year

By Claudia Miller
Kylie Jenner
Everyone knows the saying, “New year, new me.” Kylie Jenner went for a different take on that classic with, “New year, new hair.”

The 21-year-old showed off her freshly dyed hair — an icy blue chop — last night on Instagram for her 122 million followers.

🥶

The beauty mogul posed casually in a white puffer jacket and a pair of gray sweats. Her shoes were an all-white chunky sneaker from Iro. Other colorways of the Curve Runner sneakers retail for $650.

Before the change, Jenner had long white blond hair, which was seen in her Instagram from Dec. 21 at her beau Travis Scott’s Los Angeles concert.

🖤🖤🖤 @travisscott

Jenner also took to Instagram stories to share more images and videos of her new look. She is known to constantly change up her hair. In July, she wore her hair dark brown and long.

coconut lip liner & bare lip kit ✨

In April, she showed off a similar blue hue, and just days before, it was neon pink.

denim blue 🆗

cotton candy cream kylighter … 💕

Click through the gallery to see more photos of Kylie Jenner’s best street-style looks in 2018.

