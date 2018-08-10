Kylie Jenner Celebrates Her 21st Birthday With Sensual Pink Outfits and Matching Heels

Kylie Jenner, the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, celebrated her 21st birthday (April 10) with two lavish parties last night. Following an intimate dinner at popular celeb eatery Craig’s in L.A., the makeup mogul was joined by friends, family and her boyfriend, Travis Scott, at Delilah for an outrageous after-party to ring in the milestone at midnight. Naturally, she rocked two different Barbie-inspired pink looks complete with a shoe change for the special occasion.

The Snapchat queen, who became a mom for the first time this year to daughter Stormi, started out the night in a hot-pink satin minidress featuring a plunging neckline, bold shoulders, a keyhole detail and dangerously high asymmetrical hem, which she paired with coordinating strappy pointy-toed satin magenta L’attachante pumps by Olgana Paris. A blond ponytail and a Martin Katz pink sapphire ring completed her ensemble.

bday dinner … look 1 💗 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 9, 2018 at 9:50pm PDT

After dinner, for her actual party — which included an all-pink theme, a ball pit and of course, a toast by momager Kris Jenner — the Forbes cover star changed into an $8,000 custom Labourjoisie Swarovski jumpsuit coming in a light shade of pink. For footwear, she traded in her previous strappy silhouette for classic pointed Christian Louboutin So Kate pumps boasting a light pink suede finish.

Jenner wrapped up her second outfit by accessorizing with a matching pink $2,495 Marzook M’O Exclusive Crystal Orb bag.

twenty one A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 9, 2018 at 11:05pm PDT

Check out some of Kylie Jenner’s best street style looks from 2018.

