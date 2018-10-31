Sign up for our newsletter today!

Kylie Jenner Transforms Into a Life-Size Barbie Doll for Halloween

By Allie Fasanella
Following a Barbie-themed 21st birthday party months ago, Kylie Jenner is dressing up as the iconic doll all over again — this time for Halloween.

In celebration of the spooky holiday today, the Lip Kit mogul took to Instagram to share her Halloween costume with her legion of followers. In each photo, the 21-year-old mom is sporting a blonde wig, a hot-pink one-shoulder leotard, blue contact lenses and pink platform sandals featuring a sky-high stiletto heel. She also accessorized with a silver chain necklace.

Happy Halloween💕

In the first snap Jenner posted, she stares straight ahead while being held up by a white support stand akin to one that comes with an actual Barbie doll. “Life in Plastic, It’s Fantastic..,” she wrote, referencing the popular 1997 Aqua song “Barbie Girl.”

This comes a day after the reality star shared photos of herself dressed up as a pink butterfly to match her nearly 9-month-old daughter, Stormi Webster.

Life in Plastic, It’s Fantastic.. 💕

Come On Barbie, Let’s Go Party 🎀

For a look at more of Kylie Jenner’s style, check out the gallery.

