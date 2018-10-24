Stormi Hits the Pumpkin Patch With Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott in Pint-Sized Retro Jordan 3s

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner sit front row at the Louis Vuitton spring '19 men's show at PFW.

With Halloween right around the corner, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott decided it was time they took their adorable daughter Stormi for her first trip to a pumpkin patch today.

The lip kit mogul took to Instagram to give followers a glimpse of their family fun day at a pumpkin farm, posting photos of Stormi as well as the three of them. In one sweet shot, Stormi sits in a pumpkin patch modeling a Supreme box logo tee with camo print cargo pants and a pair of teeny-tiny retro Air Jordan 3 sneakers.

Another photoset shows the “Astroworld” rapper matching Stormi in a camouflage puffer jacket, which he styled with beige cargo pants, a Cactus Jack Records cap and Nike Dunk Low Pro SB x Supreme sneakers.

Meanwhile, the 21-year-old reality star-turned-mom kept her look casual wearing a black T-shirt paired with black and white colorblock track pants and all-white Adidas Falcon sneakers. She completed her outfit with black-rimmed glasses, diamond stud earring and a black backpack.

This is hardly the first time Stormi has rocked Jordans. Earlier this month, Jenner posted snaps showing the nearly 9-month-old tot sporting black and yellow Jordan 1 sneakers.

Want more?

Kim Kardashian Shares Adorable Group Photo of the Kardashian-Jenner Babies