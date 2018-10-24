Stormi Hits the Pumpkin Patch With Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott in Pint-Sized Retro Jordan 3s

With Halloween right around the corner, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott decided it was time they took their adorable daughter Stormi for her first trip to a pumpkin patch today.
The lip kit mogul took to Instagram to give followers a glimpse of their family fun day at a pumpkin farm, posting photos of Stormi as well as the three of them. In one sweet shot, Stormi sits in a pumpkin patch modeling a Supreme box logo tee with camo print cargo pants and a pair of teeny-tiny retro Air Jordan 3 sneakers.
Another photoset shows the “Astroworld” rapper matching Stormi in a camouflage puffer jacket, which he styled with beige cargo pants, a Cactus Jack Records cap and Nike Dunk Low Pro SB x Supreme sneakers.
Meanwhile, the 21-year-old reality star-turned-mom kept her look casual wearing a black T-shirt paired with black and white colorblock track pants and all-white Adidas Falcon sneakers. She completed her outfit with black-rimmed glasses, diamond stud earring and a black backpack.
This is hardly the first time Stormi has rocked Jordans. Earlier this month, Jenner posted snaps showing the nearly 9-month-old tot sporting black and yellow Jordan 1 sneakers.
Want more?
Kim Kardashian Shares Adorable Group Photo of the Kardashian-Jenner Babies