Kylie Jenner’s Baby Girl, Stormi, Has a Shoe Collection That’s Better Than Yours

Kylie’s Jenner’s 5-month-old daughter, Stormi, may still be months away from walking, but she already has quite the dream shoe collection.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star took to Instagram Stories on Tuesday to give her millions of fans a peek at Stormi’s pricey designer kicks, which range from Giuseppe Zanotti high-tops to Fendi ballet flats. As she pans her camera over shelves lined with tiny shoes, Jenner comments, “Stormi can finally fit into some of her sneakers.” She then picks up a pair of black and gray Jordan Retro 3 sneakers and reveals that Stormi’s father, rapper Travis Scott, “gave her a bunch of vintage shoes.”

Other highlights from Stormi’s enviable shoe closet include Nike Air Force 1s, Louis Vuitton colored logo sneakers and white kicks decorated with butterfly appliqués. The winged insect has special meaning for Stormi’s parents, who have matching butterfly tattoos on their ankles. The motif is also featured in Stormi’s nursery.

In a nostalgic moment at the end of her video, Jenner shows her fans a gold linen sundress that she wore as a baby in the late 1990s. Perhaps we’ll soon see Stormi rocking some of her mom’s throwback looks.

While the reality TV star and makeup mogul clearly has done plenty of splurging of her own, her many designer friends have sent her infant daughter a bounty of fashion goodies to keep her wardrobe on point. Among them, Giuseppe Zanotti surprised Stormi with tiny pair of custom high-top kicks decorated with a colorful balloon print. Zanotti even added a personalized touch: Stormi’s name imprinted on the sneakers’ Velcro straps. Jenner showed off the lavish gift on Instagram in May, gushing: “How cute are these custom shoes for Stormi?”

