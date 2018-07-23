Kristin Bell Gives Menswear a Sultry Makeover With Tuxedo Minidress & Anklet With Pumps

Kristen Bell hit the red carpet alongside Halsey and Patton Oswalt yesterday for the L.A. premiere of their new animated flick “Teen Titans Go! To The Movies” rocking a statement all-black look that put a sexy, feminine twist on menswear.

The outfit included a magenta clutch by Tyler Ellis and a white collared Adriana Igesias shirt worn underneath a sequined double-breasted blazer dress by Osman. Bell sparkled in noir from head-to-toe. The 38-year-old mom of two — who voices the character of Jade Wilson in the film — completed her ensemble with black satin Jimmy Choo pumps.

Kristen Bell sporting an Adriana Igesias shirt with an Osman blazer. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The pointy-toed silhouette from the iconic shoe brand gave the roughly 5 foot 1 actress some added height while elongating her legs, which were highlighted by her thigh-skimming minidress. The “Frozen” star further accessorized with Jennifer Meyer jewelry and in close-up shots, like the one below, you can see that she’s sporting a sultry anklet.

Kristen Bell wearing Jimmy Choo shoes. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

During red carpet interviews, Bell spoke with Entertainment Tonight about the possibility of “This Is Us” star Sterling K. Brown joining the cast of “Frozen 2.” When responding to Brown’s recent remarks to ET about signing on for the sequel of the hugely popular Disney movie, she quipped: “I cannot comment, but I love me some Sterling, I’ll tell ya that much!”

