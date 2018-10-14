Kristen Stewart Rocks Leather Pants & Chunky Combat Boots For ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Reboot Scene

Kristen Stewart has been busy filming the upcoming “Charlie’s Angels” reboot in Germany — and yesterday, photographers captured the star running through the streets of Hamburg shooting an action scene in an attention-grabbing biker-inspired outfit.
The 28-year-old “Twilight” alum was snapped sprinting with a gun while sporting a pair of zipper-embellished black leather pants teamed with a bold, eye-catching crewneck sweater featuring snakeskin and leopard prints as well as a red and black zebra design.
The platinum blonde actress’ on-set look was made complete with chunky black leather lug sole combat boots boasting a classic lace-up silhouette with a thick double-buckle strap.
The new “Charlie’s Angels,” which has been described as a “woke” version of the original, will see Stewart act alongside Ella Balinska and Naomi Scott. “Pitch Perfect” actress and director Elizabeth Banks is directing Stewart and also co-wrote the new script. “There’s a whole network of Angels, it’s like women across the entire globe are connected and helping each other,” Stewart recently revealed about the remake.
For more of Kristen Stewart and her personal style, check out the gallery.
Want more?
Kristen Stewart Shows Off Long Legs in Sparkly Minidress and Black Pumps at TIFF
Kristen Stewart Kicks Off Cannes Film Festival in See-Through Dress With Strappy Heels