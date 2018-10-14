Kristen Stewart Rocks Leather Pants & Chunky Combat Boots For ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Reboot Scene

Kristen Stewart has been busy filming the upcoming “Charlie’s Angels” reboot in Germany — and yesterday, photographers captured the star running through the streets of Hamburg shooting an action scene in an attention-grabbing biker-inspired outfit.

The 28-year-old “Twilight” alum was snapped sprinting with a gun while sporting a pair of zipper-embellished black leather pants teamed with a bold, eye-catching crewneck sweater featuring snakeskin and leopard prints as well as a red and black zebra design.

Kristen Stewart running with a weapon wearing leather pants and a flashy sweater while filming “Charlie’s Angels.” CREDIT: Splash

The platinum blonde actress’ on-set look was made complete with chunky black leather lug sole combat boots boasting a classic lace-up silhouette with a thick double-buckle strap.

Stewart is captured airborne holding a gun on the set of the “Charlie’s Angels” reboot in Hamburg. CREDIT: Splash

The new “Charlie’s Angels,” which has been described as a “woke” version of the original, will see Stewart act alongside Ella Balinska and Naomi Scott. “Pitch Perfect” actress and director Elizabeth Banks is directing Stewart and also co-wrote the new script. “There’s a whole network of Angels, it’s like women across the entire globe are connected and helping each other,” Stewart recently revealed about the remake.

Kristen Stewart throws up a wave in between filming scenes in Germany. CREDIT: Splash

