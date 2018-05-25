You Have To See Kristen Stewart’s Millennial Take on the 90s Clog

We all know the 90s is back with a vengeance. Crop tops. Check. Monster sneakers. Check. Clogs? Yes about that… The early 90s was also the era of the Gucci clog. Which meant that you, ahem, your parents, either shelled out for the real deal or you spent your weekends scoping out the best knock-offs on offer.

And hear we are once more. Exhibit A: Kristen Stewart. She’s back from the red carpet glamor that is the Cannes Film Festival and back to her habitual dressed down style in downtown Los Angeles. Wednesday night was movie night in L.A. for the “Personal Shopper” star. She was spotted out and about at the ArcLight theater doing double denim (another 90s trend) teamed with a pair of Birkenstock’s new clogs.

Kristen Stewart wearing shearling lined Birkenstock clogs in Los Angeles. CREDIT: REX

However, this is the clog 2.0. Birkenstock has basically created a hybrid of the clog and the shearling lined Arizona sandal – which turned into an official thing after Phoebe Philo debuted a luxe version on her spring 2013 runway. But while its open toed counterpart is more style over substance, this closed-toe update is not only sensible but, actually, kind of chic.

Stewart evidently likes a bit of natural fiber between her toes. The actress raised two fingers to the Cannes high heel policy last week by removing her shoes on the Blackkklansman red carpet and entering the screening barefoot. And as for the double denim, we’ll take that one too.