A List of Kris Jenner Doing Boss Things in Honor of Her Birthday

Kris Jenner, the well-known matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner family, turns 63 today. So in celebration of her birthday, FN is taking a look at some of the ultrasuccessful momager’s most boss Instagram moments.

Modeling Fashion Nova & Quoting Cardi B

Last month, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star posted a full-length shot of herself sporting a chic all-black look courtesy of popular, affordable brand Fashion Nova. She appropriately captioned the photo with a Cardi B rap lyric, writing: “I could buy designer but this @FashionNova Fits 🖤”

Posing With Gifts From Stuart Weitzman

KJ also shared a snap of herself casually surrounded by gifts from shoe designer Stuart Weitzman last month. “Thank you @stuartweitzman for the amazing boots and shoes for me and @kendalljenner!!! I am obsessed #thesebootsaremadeforwalkin #love #shoeobsession #stuartweitzman,” she wrote.

Serving Up Business-Chic Looks With Crystal Glassware

Meanwhile, in September, the mother of six took to the ‘gram to show herself posing in front of an assortment of her favorite crystal glasses in a sophisticated head-to-toe black look that included a chic pantsuit with coordinating booties and some flashy bling. “Everything tastes better in @Baccarat,” she captioned the shot, in which her legs are propped up on her bar.

Modeling Fendi With Kim Kardashian & North West

This summer, Jenner was included in a Fendi campaign along with Kim Kardashian and her granddaughter North West. In the photos, she modeled a sleek button-up with trousers tucked into Western-inspired plaid knee-high boots. “What an honor!” she wrote, along with the hashtag #ThreeGenerations.

Channeling Kim Kardashian With a Platinum Blond ‘Do

In 2017, the Southern California-bred talent manager made headlines when Kim Kardashian shared a snap of her mom looking like a diva dressed in a rose-covered satin set with red stiletto booties, a plush white fur and black sunglasses, complete with a martini in hand. She also featured a platinum blond ‘do, much like her daughter has on many occasions.

