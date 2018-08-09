Sign up for our newsletter today!

Kourtney Kardashian Rocks Pointy Neon Yeezy Revenge Heels & Matching Bralette After Breakup

By Samantha McDonald
Samantha McDonald

Samantha McDonald

More Stories By Samantha

View All
Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian
View Gallery 5 Images

Kourtney Kardashian has had a headline-making week — even by Kardashian standards.

The reality star became the victim of a now-viral insult after sister Kim called her the “least exciting [Kardashian] to look at” in the latest episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.” She also reportedly ended her nearly two-year relationship with Younes Bendjima following their romantic getaway in Italy.

Kourtney Kardashian and Larsa Younan leave Madeo Restaurant in West Hollywood
Kourtney Kardashian and Larsa Pippen leave Madeo Restaurant in West Hollywood.
CREDIT: Splash News

But it appears the 39-year-old is doing just fine (at least on the outside).

During a girls’ night in Beverly Hills, Calif., with Larsa Pippen, Kardashian looked confident wearing a sultry neon bralette and matching yellow transparent pumps designed by brother-in-law Kanye West. The Yeezy Season 7 offering comes in a trendy PVC upper and rises a soaring 4.5 inches, made even sexier with a high vamp and ultrapointed toe.

Kourtney Kardashian shoes, Yeezy
A closer look at Kourtney Kardashian's shoes.
CREDIT: Splash News

She paired the hero pieces with a sheer tank top and contrasting high-waist pants, accessorizing with a multicolored Louis Vuitton mini handbag.

In an Instagram post, Pippen shared a photo of the nighttime crew. “Living our best life,” she wrote in the caption. The group of friends went on to dine at celebrity-favorite Madeo Restaurant.

living our best life

A post shared by Larsa Pippen (@larsapippen) on

Click through the gallery to see more of Kourtney Kardashian’s best shoe styles.

Want more?

Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Louis Vuitton Logo Bags & See-Through Sandals

Kourtney Kardashian Gives Menswear a Sensual Twist in Green Pantsuit, Bra Top & Loafers on Italian Getaway

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad