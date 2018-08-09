Kourtney Kardashian Rocks Pointy Neon Yeezy Revenge Heels & Matching Bralette After Breakup

Kourtney Kardashian has had a headline-making week — even by Kardashian standards.

The reality star became the victim of a now-viral insult after sister Kim called her the “least exciting [Kardashian] to look at” in the latest episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.” She also reportedly ended her nearly two-year relationship with Younes Bendjima following their romantic getaway in Italy.

Kourtney Kardashian and Larsa Pippen leave Madeo Restaurant in West Hollywood. CREDIT: Splash News

But it appears the 39-year-old is doing just fine (at least on the outside).

During a girls’ night in Beverly Hills, Calif., with Larsa Pippen, Kardashian looked confident wearing a sultry neon bralette and matching yellow transparent pumps designed by brother-in-law Kanye West. The Yeezy Season 7 offering comes in a trendy PVC upper and rises a soaring 4.5 inches, made even sexier with a high vamp and ultrapointed toe.

A closer look at Kourtney Kardashian's shoes. CREDIT: Splash News

She paired the hero pieces with a sheer tank top and contrasting high-waist pants, accessorizing with a multicolored Louis Vuitton mini handbag.

In an Instagram post, Pippen shared a photo of the nighttime crew. “Living our best life,” she wrote in the caption. The group of friends went on to dine at celebrity-favorite Madeo Restaurant.

living our best life A post shared by Larsa Pippen (@larsapippen) on Aug 9, 2018 at 12:59am PDT

Click through the gallery to see more of Kourtney Kardashian’s best shoe styles.

Want more?

Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Louis Vuitton Logo Bags & See-Through Sandals

Kourtney Kardashian Gives Menswear a Sensual Twist in Green Pantsuit, Bra Top & Loafers on Italian Getaway