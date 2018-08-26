Kourtney Kardashian Masters Vacation Style in Bikini Top and Silver Sandals

Kourtney Kardashian is on the beach in Mexico sans her famous sisters — and she’s keeping things casual with her relaxed vacation style.

The reality star was spotted out with friends yesterday at a poolside bar, where she sported a sheer shirt over a neon orange bikini top and teensy denim cutoffs. The long-sleeved shirt featured a tie detailing at the neck, with a star pattern throughout the bodice.

Kourtney Kardashian in Mexico. CREDIT: Splash News

For footwear, Kardashian chose silver slip-on sandals — a fashionable alternative to pool slides that brings the same relaxed vibe. The 39-year-old’s flat shoes showed off a bright pedicure.

Kourtney Kardashian’s beachside style. CREDIT: Splash News

On Friday, the star stepped out in a highlighter yellow bikini as she walked barefoot along the beach with friends. The string bikini featured a high-cut at the hip, showing off Kardashian’s svelte figure.

Kourtney Kardashian in a yellow bikini. CREDIT: Splash News

While Kardashian refrained from sharing these looks to her social media accounts, she took to Instagram to show off another of her vacation ensembles.

In the snaps shared to the photo-sharing platform, Kardashian wears a metallic purple one-piece suit with deep slashes at the sides as she takes a shower and lounges on some rocks, captioning one shot, “Sometimes i take all the shine.”

sometimes i take all the shine A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Aug 24, 2018 at 10:35pm PDT

