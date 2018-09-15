Kourtney Kardashian Turns Heads in Metallic Minidress and Soaring Sandals for Night Out

Kourtney Kardashian went for a stylish look as she stepped out to dinner with Luka Sabbat at The Nice Guy in Los Angeles yesterday.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star sported a form-fitting strapless minidress. The eye-catching design featured a white bodice with shiny fringe paneling overlaid on the right side.

Kourtney Kardashian at The Nice Guy in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Splash News

For footwear, the mother of three went with leg-lengthening sandals that provided a chic counterpart to her dress. Kardashian’s ankle-strap sandals featured a sizable stiletto heel that added several inches to her 5-foot frame.

Kourtney Kardashian’s silver sandals. CREDIT: Splash News

She kept accessories simple, wearing just a pair of tiny diamond earrings.

The star was accompanied by the 20-year-old “Grown-ish” star Sabbat, who is close pals with Kardashian’s younger sister, Kendall. Sabbat sported a black graphic T-shirt and dark pants for their outing, completing his look with casual, worn-in sneakers.

After leaving The Nice Guy, the duo headed to the hotel Chateau Marmont for a post-dinner hangout.

Today, Kardashian is celebrating longtime pal Stephanie Shepherd’s birthday. The 39-year-old set up silver mylar balloons reading, “HBD to my wifey” as a surprise for her close friend.

As part of Shepherd’s birthday festivities, Kardashian helped pack lunch bags for homeless people living in the Los Angeles area, through part of the #HashtagLunchbag project.

