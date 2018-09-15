Sign up for our newsletter today!

Kourtney Kardashian Turns Heads in Metallic Minidress and Soaring Sandals for Night Out

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

More Stories By Ella

View All
Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian
View Gallery 5 Images

Kourtney Kardashian went for a stylish look as she stepped out to dinner with Luka Sabbat at The Nice Guy in Los Angeles yesterday.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star sported a form-fitting strapless minidress. The eye-catching design featured a white bodice with shiny fringe paneling overlaid on the right side.

Kourtney Kardashian, minidress, high heels, The Nice Guy, Los Angeles, night out
Kourtney Kardashian at The Nice Guy in Los Angeles.
CREDIT: Splash News

For footwear, the mother of three went with leg-lengthening sandals that provided a chic counterpart to her dress. Kardashian’s ankle-strap sandals featured a sizable stiletto heel that added several inches to her 5-foot frame.

kourtney kardashian, sanadals,
Kourtney Kardashian’s silver sandals.
CREDIT: Splash News

She kept accessories simple, wearing just a pair of tiny diamond earrings.

The star was accompanied by the 20-year-old “Grown-ish” star Sabbat, who is close pals with Kardashian’s younger sister, Kendall. Sabbat sported a black graphic T-shirt and dark pants for their outing, completing his look with casual, worn-in sneakers.

After leaving The Nice Guy, the duo headed to the hotel Chateau Marmont for a post-dinner hangout.

Today, Kardashian is celebrating longtime pal Stephanie Shepherd’s birthday. The 39-year-old set up silver mylar balloons reading, “HBD to my wifey” as a surprise for her close friend.

As part of Shepherd’s birthday festivities, Kardashian helped pack lunch bags for homeless people living in the Los Angeles area, through part of the #HashtagLunchbag project.

Click through the gallery to see some of Kourtney Kardashian’s best shoes styles.

Want more?
Kourtney Kardashian Wears Luxe Dr. Martens Look-Alike Boots to the 2018 Malibu Chili Cook-Off

Kourtney Kardashian’s Sweaty Feet in Clear Shoes Are Everyone’s Worst Nightmare — But There’s a Hack to Fix It

Kourtney Kardashian Rocks Pointy Neon Yeezy Revenge Heels & Matching Bralette After Breakup

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad