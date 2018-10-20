Kourtney Kardashian Shares Adorable Picture of Family in Coordinated ‘Power Rangers’ Costumes

With Halloween only a week and a half away, it seems the holiday is on Kourtney Kardashian’s mind.

The reality star took to Instagram yesterday to share a sweet picture of her and her three children from Halloween 2017. In the image, Kardashian and her tribe — 8-year-old Mason, 6-year-old Penelope and 3-year-old Reign — pose in matching “Power Rangers” costumes.

The 39-year-old sported a form-fitting Red Ranger costume, sporting comfy red sneakers under her boot covers.

Penelope went with a Pink Ranger costume, paired with sneakers in the same shade, while Mason opted for a Black Ranger costume. The boy accessorized with a pair of dark sunglasses and slip-on white sneakers.

Meanwhile, Reign — only 2.5 at the time — looked adorable in a red costume and lace-up Adidas sneakers in the same shade.

While the whole family went with the “Power Rangers” theme last year, Kardashian revealed that the kids aren’t the biggest fans of coordinating their looks with one another this time around.

“My kids don’t want to do a group costume with me this year. 😩,” she captioned her Instagram post.

The “Power Rangers” look was not the only costume Kardashian donned last Halloween. She stepped out alongside then-boyfriend Younes Bendjima as Bonnie and Clyde last year, and she went with a Michael Jackson costume to match sister Kim’s Madonna look on another night.

