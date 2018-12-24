Sign up for our newsletter today!

Kourtney Kardashian Rises Above Scott Disick’s Instagram Drama in Strappy High Heels

By Claudia Miller
Claudia Miller

Claudia Miller

More Stories By Claudia

View All
Kourtney Kardashian shows off her midriff as she leaves from Madeo restaurant in Los Angeles, CA.Pictured: Kourtney KardashianRef: SPL5019239 290818 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Photographer Group / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: +39 02 4399 8577Sydney: +61 02 9240 7700photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Kourtney Kardashian
CREDIT: Splash News

If you didn’t see Scott Disick’s latest Instagram post, you’ve missed out on quite a jaw-dropper. The 35-year-old shared an image with his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, and current girlfriend, Sofia Richie, captioning it “What more can a guy ask for. THREE’S COMPANY.”

View this post on Instagram

What more can a guy ask for. THREE’S COMPANY

A post shared by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on

With almost a million likes and counting, Scott’s 21 million followers surely were eating up the drama. Kardashian, too, took to the social media app, but she rose above Scott’s daring antics quite literally in a pair of strappy heels. She captioned her post a simple “¡Hola!” with an image of her and her youngest child, Reign.

View this post on Instagram

¡Hola!

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

Seated at a table, the oldest Kardashian sister wore a skintight long-sleeve leopard minidress that she paired with nude sandals for the warm Cabo weather. The shoes featured a thin strap along the toe that matched more straps wrapped and tied around the ankle.

Reign had on a fly pair of all-white chunky sneakers while he gave the camera a big thumbs-up.

Not wanting to miss out on all the fun, Scott’s current leading lady, 20-year-old Richie, also shared pictures on Instagram, showing off her toned body with the caption: “Made it to cabo.”

View this post on Instagram

Made it to cabo🌞

A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on

Want more?

What Kourtney Kardashian Wore to Dinner With Scott Disick and Sofia Richie

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian Twin in Vintage Gucci Dresses at LACMA Art and Film Gala

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad