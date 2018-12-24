Kourtney Kardashian Rises Above Scott Disick’s Instagram Drama in Strappy High Heels

If you didn’t see Scott Disick’s latest Instagram post, you’ve missed out on quite a jaw-dropper. The 35-year-old shared an image with his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, and current girlfriend, Sofia Richie, captioning it “What more can a guy ask for. THREE’S COMPANY.”

With almost a million likes and counting, Scott’s 21 million followers surely were eating up the drama. Kardashian, too, took to the social media app, but she rose above Scott’s daring antics quite literally in a pair of strappy heels. She captioned her post a simple “¡Hola!” with an image of her and her youngest child, Reign.

Seated at a table, the oldest Kardashian sister wore a skintight long-sleeve leopard minidress that she paired with nude sandals for the warm Cabo weather. The shoes featured a thin strap along the toe that matched more straps wrapped and tied around the ankle.

Reign had on a fly pair of all-white chunky sneakers while he gave the camera a big thumbs-up.

Not wanting to miss out on all the fun, Scott’s current leading lady, 20-year-old Richie, also shared pictures on Instagram, showing off her toned body with the caption: “Made it to cabo.”

