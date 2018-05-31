Kourtney Kardashian Twins with Penelope While Sporting Adidas New Arkyn Boost Sneakers

After spending Memorial Day poolside with younger sister Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian was in full mom mode on Wednesday, hitting the streets of West Hollywood, Calif., for an outing with daughter Penelope Disick.

Stepping out, the 39-year-old reality TV star wore a blue printed drawstring hoodie featuring white rose illustrations on the sleeves that appeared to be the same color as her youngster’s adorable blue denim dress. Penelope, 5, completed her ensemble with fuzzy pale pink slides while Kardashian pulled things together with black leggings and black Adidas Originals’ new Arykn sneakers.

#kourtney #kourtneykardashian #kardashian A post shared by Jenners.Kardashians (@jenners_kardashians18) on May 31, 2018 at 4:20am PDT

The Arkyn silhouette, which is exclusive to women and launched in April in Paris with help from her sister Kendall Jenner, who serves as a brand ambassador. The sneakers feature a technical mesh upper with the three-stripe mark and a mesh tongue. The sneaker is designed with a sock-like fit, a neoprene heel and minimalist lacing as well as a Boost midsole and rubber outsole.

The eldest Kardashian further accessorized her workout-ready outfit with her go-to black nylon Prada belt bag slung over her shoulder and sleek Westward Leaning Volt sunglasses.

