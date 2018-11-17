Kourtney Kardashian Goes Braless for Dinner With Scott Disick and Sofia Richie

Figuring out what to wear to dinner with your ex-boyfriend and his new girlfriend can’t be easy, but it seems that Kourtney Kardashian’s got it down pat.

The reality star headed to dinner with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick (the father of her three kids) and his current girlfriend, Sofia Richie, at Craig’s in Los Angeles yesterday.

For the occasion, Kardashian selected a barely-there, sleeveless top with a plunging neckline. She wore the white top with no bra underneath, pairing it with fitted black trousers and a pair of pointy-toed shoes.

Larsa Pippen (L) and Kourtney Kardashian CREDIT: Shutterstock

The 39-year-old was accompanied by pal Larsa Pippen, who looked chic in a fitted black tank and shiny pants. Pippen sported footwear similar to Kardashian’s.

While Kardashian went for a cleavage-baring look, Richie opted for a dress with a high neckline. The 20-year-old came clad in a cowl-necked sleeveless dress that was semisheer, revealing her bra underneath. The brown minidress highlighted the model’s toned legs, and she completed her look with a pair of strappy metallic sandals.

Sofia Richie in a brown cowl-necked dress and silver sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Disick went for a casual look in a white T-shirt and a pair of baggy pants. On his feet, the 35-year-old wore black Nike sneakers with white logo detailing. He also wore a leathery jacket with furry white trim on the collar.

Scott Disick out with Kourtney Kardashian and Sofia Richie. CREDIT: Shutterstock

