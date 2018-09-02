Kourtney Kardashian Wears Luxe Dr. Martens Look-Alike Boots to the 2018 Malibu Chili Cook-Off

Kourtney Kardashian rides a carnival slide with family friend Larsa Pippen at the 2018 Malibu Chili Cook-Off Saturday.

Kourtney Kardashian seemed to be having a blast this Saturday when she attended the annual Malibu Chili Cook-Off in California with family friend Larsa Pippen and their children. For the fun outing, the reality star-slash-entrepreneur wore a simple, edgy look complete with combat boots you mistake for Dr. Martens at first glance.

Instead, the eldest Kardashian sister donned luxe leather lace-up ankle boots courtesy of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s high-end label, The Row. The Fara boot, which comes with welted soles and contrasting white stitching, retails for $1,390.

Kourtney Kardashian and family friend Larsa Pippen enjoy the view from the swings. CREDIT: Splash

The 39-year-old mother of three, who was captured toting her youngest son, Reign Disick, 3, on her back, also sported a plain white tank over a black bra tucked into black Re/Done skinny jeans featuring a frayed hem. She accessorized her black and white look with Balenciaga narrow cat eye sunglasses and a cross necklace.

Meanwhile, her little man, whose father is ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, rocked red Vans Authentic sneakers.

Kourtney Kardashian toted her youngest son Reign on her back. CREDIT: Splash

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star posted a number of video clips and snapshots from the day to her Instagram Stories, showing her boots dangling from the swings and riding a big yellow slide.

A closer look at Kourtney Kardashian’s The Row Fara leather ankle boots CREDIT: Splash

Want more?

Kourtney Kardashian’s Sweaty Feet in Clear Shoes Are Everyone’s Worst Nightmare — But There’s a Hack to Fix It