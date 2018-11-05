Kourtney Kardashian Wears One of Fall’s Biggest Boot Trends With Rumored Boyfriend Luka Sabbat

Kourtney Kardashian went for an on-trend look as she stepped out for shopping and lunch with rumored boyfriend Luka Sabbat yesterday.

The 39-year-old reality star sported a slightly cropped black long-sleeved shirt with a pair of light-wash jeans and slim-frame Balenciaga sunglasses.

For footwear, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star chose a pair of python Yeezy Season 5 boots. Snakeskin is one of this fall’s biggest boot trends, as a slew of other stars — including Emily Ratajkowski, Priyanka Chopra and Bella Hadid — have sported similar styles in recent weeks.

Kourtney Kardashian in Yeezy boots. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Kardashian’s decision to step out in Yeezy is unsurprising. She frequently sports styles from the label; her brother-in-law, Kanye West, is the brand’s creative director. The boots the mom of three picked featured a stiletto heel and a pointed toe.

Meanwhile, Sabbat opted for a more dressed-down look, wearing a gray crewneck sweatshirt and matching sweatpants. On his feet, he wore Nike Air Force 1s in a white colorway, rolling up his sweats to show off a pair of sky-blue crew socks underneath. The 20-year-old model accessorized with a logo’d Louis Vuitton scarf, a white cross-body bag and a “Seinfeld” dad hat.

Luka Sabbat and Kourtney Kardashian. CREDIT: Shutterstock

