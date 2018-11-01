Kourtney Kardashian Dresses Up as Ariana Grande for Halloween & Looks Just Like Her

Kourtney Kardashian nailed Halloween this year. The reality star and mom of three took her kids trick-or-treating last night in an Ariana Grande costume that was spot on.

The eldest Kardashian sister took to Instagram to show off her look, which included a bubblegum pink minidress paired with taupe suede Sam Edelman thigh-high boots, a blonde high ponytail and dramatic winged eyeliner. A microphone sealed the deal. Referencing Grande’s hit song, she captioned the snap “God is a Woman.”

Kardashian’s outfit imitates the look the “Sweetener” pop star wore for her May appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” The 25-year-old singer had styled a Cecilie Bahnsen peplum top as a dress paired with Le Silla Eva over-the-knee boots with a 4.7-inch stiletto heel for the occasion.

Ariana Grande chatting with Jimmy Fallon during her appearance on “The Tonight Show” in May. CREDIT: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Meanwhile, the 39-year-old “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star’s boots featured a smaller, chunkier block heel — a more practical footwear option for walking around the neighborhood.

Kardashian also dressed up as a Victoria’s Secret Angel alongside her sisters for Halloween this year.

