Sign up for our newsletter today!

Kourtney Kardashian Dresses Up as Ariana Grande for Halloween & Looks Just Like Her

By Allie Fasanella
Allie Fasanella

Allie Fasanella

More Stories By Allie

View All
ariana grande kourtney kardashian
Best Celeb Halloween Costumes 2018
Best Celeb Halloween Costumes 2018
Best Celeb Halloween Costumes 2018
Best Celeb Halloween Costumes 2018
View Gallery 23 Images

Kourtney Kardashian nailed Halloween this year. The reality star and mom of three took her kids trick-or-treating last night in an Ariana Grande costume that was spot on.

The eldest Kardashian sister took to Instagram to show off her look, which included a bubblegum pink minidress paired with taupe suede Sam Edelman thigh-high boots, a blonde high ponytail and dramatic winged eyeliner. A microphone sealed the deal. Referencing Grande’s hit song, she captioned the snap “God is a Woman.”

View this post on Instagram

God is a woman

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

Kardashian’s outfit imitates the look the “Sweetener” pop star wore for her May appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” The 25-year-old singer had styled a Cecilie Bahnsen peplum top as a dress paired with Le Silla Eva over-the-knee boots with a 4.7-inch stiletto heel for the occasion.

ariana-grande-tonight-show
Ariana Grande chatting with Jimmy Fallon during her appearance on “The Tonight Show” in May.
CREDIT: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Meanwhile, the 39-year-old “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star’s boots featured a smaller, chunkier block heel — a more practical footwear option for walking around the neighborhood.

Kourtney Kardashian, reign disick, halloween, ariana grande, instagram

Kardashian also dressed up as a Victoria’s Secret Angel alongside her sisters for Halloween this year.

For more of the best celeb Halloween costumes, check out the gallery. 

Want more?

Kourtney Kardashian Shares Adorable Picture of Family in Coordinated ‘Power Rangers’ Costumes

Penelope Disick Wears Cute Cowboy Boots to Go Pumpkin Picking: Shop Her Look

Kourtney Kardashian and Cousins North West & Penelope Disick Step Out in Coordinated Outfits

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad