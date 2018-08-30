Kourtney Kardashian’s Sweaty Feet in Clear Shoes Are Everyone’s Worst Nightmare — But There’s a Hack to Fix It

The clear shoe trend is very much alive — just look at Kourtney Kardashian.

The reality star made a modish appearance last night in Los Angeles, where she wore brother-in-law Kanye West’s see-through Yeezy pumps for dinner at celeb-frequented Madeo Restaurant.

Kourtney Kardashian leaves Madeo Restaurant in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Splash News

The PVC style has become a footwear favorite among members of the Kardashian-Jenner crew, with sisters Kim and Kylie often spotted in the statement silhouette. Kourtney herself has worn it on occasion, including a recent revenge-heel moment after news broke that she ended her nearly two-year relationship with Younes Bendjima.

However, it seems that the 39-year-old could use a lesson on how they’re properly worn, including using a drying agent such as an antiperspirant or spray powder to prevent their unsightly foggy appearance. (A New York City-based podiatrist advised that wearers keep the clear shoes on “when the sun goes down, only for a few hours at a time.”)

A closer look at Kourtney Kardashian’s shoes. CREDIT: Splash News

Kardashian upgraded the heels with a business-chic ensemble, throwing on a cropped shirt by Off-White that boasted a raw hem, spread collar and tonal stitching as well as a pair of tailored gray trousers for a smart-casual look that can effortlessly transition from the office to happy hour.

