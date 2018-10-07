Kourtney Kardashian Claps Back at Hater on Instagram

When it comes to criticism from haters, Kourtney Kardashian isn’t one to take the negative feedback lying down.

The 39-year-old posted a series of photos of her lounging poolside in a bikini to her Instagram account on Friday, captioning the sultry gallery, “sometimes you need a day away, pics by kenny.”

One fan took issue with the caption, commenting, “But sis you never work lmao.”

The mother of three opted to address the comment with a reply of her own.

“Let me respond to you with all the time I have…oh wait, my attorney’s on the other line to discuss 6 business deals, I have a camera in my face filming season SIXTEEN of KeepingUpWithTheKardashians (you may have heard of it) and I’m raising my 3 amazing children…God bless you and your worry about me,” she wrote.

After clapping back at the Instagram troll, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star showed she wasn’t backing down, posting another photo poolside, this one with half-sister Kendall Jenner in the shot.

Celebrity Net Worth current estimates that Kardashian has around $35 million in the bank. In addition to appearing on “KUWTK” and caring for three kids, she earns income from sponsored posts for Manuka Doctor skin care products and from campaigns for brands like PrettyLittleThing.

