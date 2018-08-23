Happy Birthday, Kobe Bryant: His Best Sneaker Looks

Kobe Bryant may have retired from the NBA, but that doesn’t mean he’s retired his sneakers.

In fact, the athlete has his latest signature shoe, the Nike Kobe A.D., unveiling this weekend.

As Bryant celebrates his 40th birthday today, he can be proud not only of his record-breaking NBA career but also of his fashion-forward looks off the court — with his stylish run beginning over a decade ago.

In 2005, the former Los Angeles Laker looked stylish in a black puffer jacket, black long underwear and purple Lakers shorts as he made his way through New York on a chilly winter’s day, completing his look with white and orange Nike sneakers that popped.

Kobe Bryant in Nike footwear. CREDIT: Shutterstock

While Bryant often opts for more formal footwear on the red carpet, the basketball star has also been known to step out in sneakers, particularly for more casual awards shows. At the 2016 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, he was chic in bright red Nike kicks that served as the focal point for an otherwise understated ensemble.

Kobe Bryant wears red sneakers at the Kids’ Choice Awards. CREDIT: Stewart Cook/Variety/Shutterstock

And at the premiere of “A Wrinkle in Time,” the Academy Award winner selected simple black and white sneakers — despite the fact that his wife sported more formal Christian Louboutin heels.

The Bryant family at the premiere of “A Wrinkle in Time.” CREDIT: Shutterstock

Although he’s no longer lacing up his basketball shoes to take to the Staples Center floor, Bryant will undoubtedly continue to punctuate his casual looks with his signature shoes for years to come.

