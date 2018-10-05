Kim Kardashian’s Team Is Required to Wear This ‘Uniform’ in Her Presence

Kim Kardashian is always repping her man. And apparently, so is her team.

The KKW Beauty mogul took to her Instagram Story today to show off her camp’s Yeezy footwear.

“If you’re on set with me, this is the vibe — this is my team, you guys — everyone decked in Yeezy,” Kardashian can be heard saying as the camera focuses on a group of feet clad in Yeezy shoes, adding, “requirement… uniform.”

While it’s not clear which feet are the reality star’s, lately, she’s been rocking an unreleased Yeezy 700 iteration coming in a gray and white colorway with blue reflective detailing surrounding the toe box as well as along both sides of the sneaker.

Other shoes in the clip include the popular Yeezy Wave Runner 700 and the infamous taupe slides Kanye West wore to 2 Chainz’ wedding and was subsequently roasted because they were too small.

Kim Kardashian carrying Chicago while holding Saint’s hand on the streets of New York City. CREDIT: Splash

It’s not really so much of a surprise that Kardashian’s crew would choose to wear West’s designs, seeing that Yeezy is one of the most popular brands on the planet and they likely get them for free.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian photographed as they arrived at 2 Chainz’ wedding. CREDIT: Splash

