People Aren’t Happy With Kim Kardashian’s ‘Baby Bib,’ Sweater and Thigh-High Boots in 110 Degree Weather

Hot weather and haters be damned, nothing’s going to get in the way of Kim Kardashian and a fierce (but not practical) look.

Today, the queen of contour moaned on Instagram that “it was just like 110 in Calabasas,” the posh community in greater Los Angeles that’s home to the rest of her famous family.

Despite the scorching summer temperature, the KKW beauty mogul documented her unwise outfit — an ice-blue chunky sweater and thigh-high boots by Yeezy. She accessorized with a large fanny pack and oversized sunnies. The boots featured a slouchy silhouette and pointy toes on a nearly 4-inch heel.

Fans reacted to the quizzical look with a dose of reality. “She gotta b hot as Hell,” a user responded. “Why are you all covered up in 110 weather????” added another commenter.

Below, some more responses:

@biitchstix: “I HATE THIS OUTFIT SO MUCH OMG”

@moshimoshiluv: “Not cute imo”

@lilithamaraa: “Why are you wearing a toilet seat on your chest kim”

@johnyboy.x3: “Why you wearing that then 😳🐕, take it off 😊😜😂”

@em_i_ray: “I was dying in the heat in line at the kkw pop up and your employees walking out in their yeezy uniform outfits like it was normal in July to wear a hoodie in LA😂”

@jdzuki: “What is that? A lobster bib?”

@julesaf68: “Sorry Kim, this is just allllll kinds of wrong👎!!!”

@vedantiadubey: “Yup just the right temperature to wear a dress made of quilt..perfect.you.keep getting smarter day by day!”

@_caramell_88: “Why does it look like Kim has an adult bib on?? 👶”

@mfowlerx4: “And ur covered up like it’s winter”

@capersteresa: “BABY BIB 🤔”

@misslys23: “Please stop letting that man dress you girl. Get back to GLAM!”

@ace_328: “Now she’s wearing bibs”

Among the positive reviews, commenter @mama_ross70 shed some praise we have to agree with: “Love the boots.”

