Kim Kardashian Turns Back Time in '80s-Inspired Yeezy Bike Shorts & Chunky Sneakers

By Allie Fasanella
Allie Fasanella

Allie Fasanella

kim kardashian yeezy calabasas
Kim Kardashian spotted at Kanye West's Yeezy offices in Calabasas, Calif. on Tuesday.
CREDIT: Splash

Days after celebrating daughter North’s 5th birthday in NYC, Kim Kardashian was spotted modeling a neon and retro-inspired Yeezy look complete with Desert Rat sneakers back home in Calabasas, Calif., on Monday.

Continuing to show off designs from the “Ye” rapper, the 37-year-old mom of three donned a neon orange long-sleeve tee featuring a Calabasas crest embroidery on the chest and logo print on the left arm while outside West’s Yeezy headquarters. The bright shirt, which also comes in fluorescent yellow, retails on Yeezysupply.com for $60.

yeezy, desert rat 500 sneakers, neon pink calabasas t-shirt, yeezy bicycle shorts
Kim Kardashian dressed in Yeezy.
CREDIT: Splash

The reality star-turned-makeup mogul styled her vibrant top with retro ’80s-inspired biker shorts coming in a taupe-brown colorway, which gave way to Adidas’ popular “Blush” Yeezy Desert Rato 500 sneakers.

The curvy lace-up silhouette, which originally dropped in Los Angeles at Adidas’ 747 Warehouse event during NBA All-Star Weekend in February, features an upper that combines cow suede, premium leather and mesh with nubuck accents.

Meanwhile, rubber mudguard wraps the midsole area to deliver both support and added durability, while reflective details near the laces give the shoes some added shine in low lighting.

kim kardashian, yeezy, desert rat 500 sneakers
Kim Kardashian
CREDIT: Splash

Unlike West’s other sneakers with Adidas, the Desert Rat 500 model does not feature Boost cushioning, instead utilizing Adiprene+ for shock absorption. Moreover, on the outsole, a retro-inspired design is pulled directly from former Adidas signature star Kobe Bryant’s EQT KB8 3, also known as the Crazy 8 3.

The $200 sneaker launched at select retailers across the world in April.

