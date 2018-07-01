Kim Kardashian Stuns in Plunging Bodysuit and Strappy Nude Sandals

Kim Kardashian sported a show-stopping look as she stepped out to Spago Restaurant in Los Angeles yesterday.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star wore a plunging Dolce & Gabbana bodysuit, which she paired with a curve-hugging Wolford skirt.

KIm Kardashian at Spago. CREDIT: Splash News

She completed her sultry ensemble with nude strappy sandals that wound up her ankles. The Merah Vodianova sandals featured a 4.1-inch stiletto heel, adding height to Kardashian’s 5-foot-2 frame.

KIm Kardashian at Spago. CREDIT: Splash News

The shoes come in a frosted almond suede with a lambskin leather lining, and the laces are tipped in silver. They retail for 295 pounds (around $390).

A closer look at Kardashian's heels. CREDIT: Splash News

The sandals fit in perfectly with Kardashian’s understated style sensibility — and she has worn the same pair several times before.

The shoes are clearly a favorite of Kardashian’s for special occasions, as she’s worn the style for two family members’ birthdays: husband Kanye West’s and half-sister Kendall Jenner’s.

While Kardashian has a wide variety of footwear in her wardrobe, her go-to shoe brand is undoubtedly Yeezy, the brainchild of West. The 37-year-old can be found in a variety of Yeezy styles, from slouchy thigh-high boots to see-through mules to trendy chunky sneakers.

West is heavily involved in choosing Kardashian’s outfits — and her style changed drastically due to his discerning eye. When the couple was dating, the rapper even threw away about 250 pairs of shoes from her wardrobe.

Of course, Kardashian’s current closet is filled with duds approved by West, and if she wore the Merah Vodianova sandals for his birthday, they undoubtedly passed his test.

