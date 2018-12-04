Every Inch of Kim Kardashian Sparkled at ‘The Cher Show’ on Broadway

For the second night in a row, Kim Kardashian wore a vintage Versace design for a night out alongside Kanye West in the Big Apple. The KKW Beauty sparkled from head to toe as she hit the red carpet at “The Cher Show” Broadway musical’s opening night.

Kardashian — who’s known for being a huge fan of Cher and even dressed up as the legendary performer for Halloween this year — chose a shimmery beaded and fringe backless silver gown from the Italian fashion house’s 1998 haute couture collection (the same look that Naomi Campbell wore on the catwalk during Paris Fashion Week). A pair of glittery silver ankle-strap sandals complemented her head-turning look perfectly.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attend ‘The Cher Show’ Broadway musical opening night in the Big Apple on Monday. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, West looked dapper next to his wife wearing a black suit with unreleased Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 VX sneakers. He wore the same exclusive runners, featuring panels that read “700” on the lateral side as well as a reworked sole unit, the night prior when he attended Versace’s pre-fall ’19 show.

Kim Kardashian poses in a vintage Versace haute couture ’98 gown. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A close-up view of Kim Kardashian wearing a pair of glittery ankle-strap sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Other celebs like Rosie O’Donnell, Kathy Griffon, Adam Rippon and more were also in attendance at last night’s show.

