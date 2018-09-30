Kim Kardashian Struts Out in Snakeskin Set for Kanye West’s ‘SNL’ Performance

It seems like most of Kim Kardashian’s streetwear is Yeezy these days, but she opted for a look by a different label, GCDS, as she stepped out in New York alongside daughter North last night.

Kardashian sported a blue and white snakeprint set from the Italian streetwear brand, which consisted of a long collared coat, flare pants and boots in the same pattern. She wore a nude top underneath the look.

North West (L) and Kim Kardashian CREDIT: Splash News

Meanwhile, North, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s 5-year-old, wore an orange short-sleeved minidress. For footwear, she selected white lace-up kicks that appeared to be canvas.

North West (L) in sneakers and Kim Kardashian in snakeprint boots. CREDIT: Splash News

Kardashian and her daughter were spotted en route to West’s “Saturday Night Live” performance. On her Instagram story, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star shared a glimpse into her process of getting ready for big events, joking that North was “stealing [her] glam squad.”

West was given the “SNL” musical guest slot for the season 44 premiere after Ariana Grande pulled out. The rapper brought guests including Lil Pump, Teyana Taylor and Kid Cudi out on stage while his wife and eldest daughter looked on.

Never one to stray from a controversial statement, West stepped out for his last song, “Ghost Town,” while wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat, which caused the audience to erupt into a chorus of boos. Meanwhile, North was a big fan of her dad’s set, reaching out for a hug after he exited the stage.

