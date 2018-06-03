Kim Kardashian Rocks See-Through Dress with Shoes to Match

Kim Kardashian out and about in New York in May.

Kim Kardashian continues to be the queen of rocking the nude trend, right down to her shoes. Saturday night, she proved just that when she took to Instagram to show off another bold head-to-toe see-through look.

Only a day after husband Kanye West’s album listening party in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, the KKW Beauty mogul on Saturday posted a sultry paparazzi snap in which she’s sporting a barely-there dress paired with coordinating transparent PVC mules. Kardashian added a chic taupe blazer coat over top her revealing knee-length number and underneath, she wore only nude underwear.

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 2, 2018 at 1:33pm PDT

The reality star’s Plexi heels are courtesy of Yeezy Season 6 and they’re clearly (pun intended) one of her go-to styles as she was seen donning them with a completely different Kanye West-crafted ensemble out in L.A. recently. She’s also worn the same mule silhouette featuring a PVC upper and suede insole on a number of other occasions since last fall.

Kardashian and West, who share three children together, celebrated her fourth wedding anniversary with on May 24. The powerful couple wed in Florence, Italy, in 2014 — just one year after West reportedly signed a $10 million deal with Adidas and introduced the Yeezy Season 1 apparel and footwear collection.

